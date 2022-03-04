March is Oyster Month at Jax Fish House

Jax Fish House will be celebrating in a big way this year with contests, giveaways, and specials all month long.

In case you’re not familiar, Oyster Month is a long-running tradition at Jax. The first official Oyster Month celebration kicked off in 1998 at the Boulder location, to encourage Coloradoans to pay homage to the infamous mollusks and celebrate the fact that they can eat the freshest oysters around even in a landlocked state. Since then, Oyster Month has rolled out at all the Jax locations in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Kansas City.

In addition to offering oyster food and drink specials all month long, the 2022 Oyster Month festivities at all Jax locations will include:

Sparkling Oyster Shindigs

Bubbles and oysters, oh my! Every Sunday in March from 2:30 to 3:30 pm Jax will host a special one-hour shindig where guests will enjoy free-flowing bubbles and three oyster stations for everyone’s palate–raw, fried, and cooked. Partygoers can sip and slurp as much as their hearts desire as they listen to beats from a live DJ. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased through the links below.

Dozen Dozens

Want a free dozen oysters a month for a year? For every dozen oysters eaten guests will be entered to win a Dozen Dozens–a free dozen oysters each month for a year, April 2022 to March 2023. One winner will be selected at each Jax location.

Shucker’s Dozen

Ever heard of a “shucker’s dozen”? For every dozen oysters ordered in March, guests will enjoy 13 oysters.

Slurp Champion Punch Card

Show off your oyster-eating skills! Any guests who eat 5 half dozen orders will get a 6th on the house.

National Oyster On the Half Shell Day – March 31st

End this month-long celebration with $2 Emersum Oysters ALL DAY AND NIGHT!