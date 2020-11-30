Safeway and Albertsons have launched SNAP EBT for online grocery curbside pick up through their Drive Up and Go service at select stores.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services has enabled the Colorado Department of Human Services to launch a May program that allowed SNAP recipients to purchase grocery and food delivery online through approved retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Contactless curbside grocery pick-up purchases made with EBT cards were also made available at King Soopers statewide.

“As Colorado continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, safe access to food is more important than ever,” said Food and Energy Assistance Director Karla Maraccini.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is looking to remind residents of grocery options that are available to families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will allow the use of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to make safe, contactless purchases online as Coloradans navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorized SNAP retailers are EBT-enabled for Online Transactions.

Participants will see an “EBT” icon on the retailer’s website. They will then have the opportunity to add their EBT card in the Payment Method after choosing an EBT-enabled store.

“These resources help individuals and families access the nutritious food they need to survive while lessening the risk of exposure to COVID,” Karla said.

For more information regarding the SNAP program, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/food-assistance-0