Bohemian Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted for the fall 2020 Muse grant until Wednesday, October 28 at 11:59 pm to support organizations that have popular contemporary music or have programs that center on popular contemporary music.

Muse is a responsive and competitive grant program that is offered by Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs. Additionally, Muse allows Bohemian Foundation to make awards ranging up to $20,000 to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that are eligible and serve Larimer and Weld Counties.

Applications for the Muse grant are accepted twice every year with a request for funding being required to align with one of the goals of the Bohemian Foundation’s Music Program. The goals of the Music Program are to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music, to aid musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop, and to increase live music performances.

Muse and Bohemian Foundation’s other responsive grantmaking programs work to operate along with scheduled timelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic while looking for grant applications that meet their goals and guidelines. The grant application requests that organizations describe their contingency plans if they plan to request support for in-person gatherings that may not be possible due to the pandemic.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit: bohemianfoundation.org/music-programs/muse