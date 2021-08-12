Bohemian Light Music Festival is Canceled

Due to public health and safety concerns, Bohemian Nights announced the cancelation of the Bohemian Light Music Festival, a two-day music festival planned for Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

“Due to concerns around the emergence and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Bohemian Light Music Festival,” said Laura Wilson, live music manager for Bohemian Foundation. “We set a very high standard for safety for this family-friendly event and given the changing conditions on the ground, we have concerns about being able to meet these standards for public safety.”

Organizers also cited concerns about the number of unvaccinated individuals in Larimer County and surrounding communities.

Bohemian Nights will offer a livestream of select festival performances on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in place of the in-person festival. Details on how to access the livestream will be published on the festival’s website at bohemianlightfestival.org in advance of the livestream weekend.

The vaccination clinic that was scheduled during the festival will still be going on from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Old Town Square. Walk-ups will be welcome, or appointments can be scheduled at www.larimer.org/covidvaccine.

Though it is too early to say what future events will be planned, Bohemian Nights will continue to bring live music to the community.