KCSU-FM to host live DJ Shows during DJ-Athon

It’s DJ-Athon season! Each semester, Colorado State University’s student radio station throws a weeklong fundraiser called DJ-Athon. During this week, KCSU hosts live DJ shows each day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last day ending in a 24-hour live broadcast with different DJs in the booth each hour. Typically, this acts as a final send-off for graduating seniors who are “locked in” the studio. This year, DJ-Athon starts the morning of Monday, April 5 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. This is the final send-off for many longtime KCSUers and will be the last DJ-Athon for Asher Korn, KCSU’s station manager. Korn also DJs under the alias “M.C, Asher ” and is the host for the longstanding program, “Chromosthesia Landscape,” which airs Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be Korn’s sixth DJ-Athon, which reflects her past three (four by this summer) years working at KCSU. One of the biggest takeaways from speaking with Korn about DJ-Athon is the buzzing, chaotic and exciting energy DJ-Athon week brings to KCSU. This is what makes each DJ-Athon a memorable time.

Korn explained that one of her favorite memories at KCSU was from her very first DJ-Athon, when she was a new DJ. That first experience was extremely impactful, and Korn was able to meet, hangout with and host shows with a variety of people she had never met before. This experience was the first stepping stone in Korn’s journey through KCSU. She met many wonderful people and made tons of great memories.

KCSU also teaches aspiring students the lifelong skills they need to be successful in their future careers in radio or music production. Over the years, Korn has seen incredible growth in the community that supports KCSU. She has even begun to recognize names of fans who continuously text in during her show or send in donations each semester. Korn’s love for KCSU and KCSU’s community shines through as she reflects on her years volunteering and working at the station. She is incredibly sentimental about her last DJ-Athon but intends to go out with a bang, so make sure to tune in during the week of April 5 through 10 to hear Korn, along with many other talented DJs, talk about what KCSU means to each and every one of us.

A huge aspect of KCSU’s DJ-Athon revolves around each donation received. From local businesses, community members and beloved friends and family members, each donation from our community helps fund the station. KCSU is a non-profit, so each donation goes a long way to support various KCSU projects such as live programming throughout the week; online resources like podcasts, web articles and videos; local music support; features for up-and-coming artists and athletes; and regular newscasts to keep the Northern Colorado area informed.

If you want to support KCSU during this year’s DJ-Athon, make sure to tune in from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during April 5 to 8 and the 24-hour broadcast that starts and ends at 7 a.m. from April 9 to 10. You can donate online at any time by going to kcsufm.com/donate or by calling (970) 491-5278 during DJ-Athon fundraising hours. KCSU is a proud staple of Colorado State University and the Fort Collins music scene. Resources like KCSU provide lifelong experiences to people like Korn and help to shape the future of radio and music production.