Local non-profit Girls in the Spotlight Foundation is providing a new online program called Girls Jam to help girls explore music and songwriting.

Girls in the Spotlight Foundation (GITSL) founder Hope Hartman created and launched these programs initially as after school enrichment programs in January 2019. GITSL aids girls in discovering their voices through a number of outlets including creative expression, presentation skills building, journal writing, leadership exploration, movement and now the Girls Jam program.

The program involves a small group of girls meeting online and focusing on music and mindfulness for 75 minutes a day over the course of one week. Program participants will explore beats, write and produce original song lyrics, create music with Soundtrap technology and play an instrument or sing if desired.

The program is currently offered to upper elementary and middle school grades during the month of July and invites one or two guest youth musicians for special performances. The guest youth musicians also help to develop a music project shared by each participating girl.

GITSL has partnered with local professional musicians Riley Ann and Tara Sparks who both enjoy working with youth. Registration for all online summer programs offered through GITSL closes Sunday, July 12.

For more information regarding Girls in the Spotlight Foundation, visit: https://www.girlsinthespotlight.org