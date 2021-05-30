Night Ranger to Perform Free Friday Night Concert for the 2021 Larimer County Fair

The Larimer County Fair announces its Friday night headlining act with the legendary classic rock band, Night Ranger. Night Ranger will take center stage on Friday, August 6th, when they will perform a free outdoor concert. Make sure to come early for a craft beer at the Colorado Craft Cave and a bite to eat from one of our many food vendor selections.

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,500 live performances, and a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion, Night Ranger has epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond their era. With multiple songs that have significantly impacted popular culture, Night Ranger continues to expand their ever-growing fan base. The band is proof that powerful songs and accomplished musicians are the perfect formulae for continued success.

Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim, including multi-platinum and gold album status while leaving their indelible mark on the music charts with a string of best-selling albums (Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life, and Man In Motion). Their popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” and “Four in the Morning.”

Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch hosts hundreds of events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventsComplex.com.