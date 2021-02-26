Analysis for Forest Restoration Project Underway

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest proposes a multitude of forest management activities to facilitate forest restoration on National Forest System lands.

One of the forest management activities involves mechanical timber harvesting on up to 3,000 acres in the Roach Vegetation Management Project located around 65 miles northwest of Fort Collins. This proposed project addresses the need to restore healthy forests and accomplish localized fuel reduction on lands with declining forest health from the mountain pine beetle epidemic and heavy dwarf-mistletoe infestations.

Material left within the proposed treatments, slash could be treated through piling and burning, broadcast burning, mastication, or lop and scattering. The public is also being invited to make comments.

Comments received by Friday, March 26, would help the most with the project. There will be a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, March 9, from 5 pm to 6 pm, where staff will provide an overview of the project followed by a question and answer session.

For more information regarding the proposal’s details, including maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/roach.