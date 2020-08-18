Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to curtail their fishing activity early in the day and observe a voluntary close on some southwest Colorado rivers due to low flows and warm water temperatures.

Conditions at several rivers in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Southwest Region that experience a lot of fishing pressure have now deteriorated to critical levels for trout survival. Additionally, water temperatures have exceeded 71 degrees with daily flows far below normal at less than 50%.

“We’re asking for cooperation from anglers on this voluntary closure to protect our trout resources in these rivers,” said John Alves, senior aquatic biologist for CPW in Durango. “Anglers are encouraged to fish high-elevation lakes and streams,” said John.

The voluntary closure is currently in place and will be through Friday, September 25 or until river conditions improve significantly.

Anglers are being asked to stop fishing activity by noon on the following rivers:

Animas River through Durango from the 32nd Street bridge downstream to Rivera Crossing bridge near Home Depot.

San Juan River through Pagosa Springs from the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 84 intersection downstream to the Apache Street Bridge.

Conejos River from Platoro Reservoir downstream to Broyles Bridge.

The Rio Grande from Rio Grande Reservoir downstream to the town of Del Norte.

South Fork of the Rio Grande from Big Meadows Reservoir downstream to the confluence with the Rio Grande below the town of South Fork.

“There might be some streams in the high country that also become too warm,” John said. “We encourage anglers to carry a thermometer to check the water temperature,” said John.

For more information regarding the CPW and fishing news and events, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Fishing-Events.aspx