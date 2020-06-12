Select trails will be temporarily closed at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space starting Monday, June 15 through Friday, July 10 as the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will be conducting yearly maintenance work.

Annual maintenance of trails allows for improved trail sustainability and visitor safety. Conducting Monday through Friday from 7 am to 2 pm, the closures allow staff from the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ Trails Program to work both effectively and efficiently remain socially distant from trail visitors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Horsetooth Rock Trail and Horsetooth Falls Trails will not be impacted by these closures, trails to be closed while maintenance is underway are as follows: West Ridge, Spring Creek, Audra Culver, Wathen, Stout, Carey Springs, Loggers, Mill Creek, Sawmill, and Nomad.

As time passes and maintenance of the trails progresses, updates will be posted regularly on social media along with a phone application called CORTEX. Furthermore, there will be kiosks signage at the trailhead posted on barricades to the closed trails in order to block entry points.

———————————————————————————————————

For more information about the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources or visit http://trails.colorado.gov for timely closure updates.