Hours of operation have changed for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake from Thursday, October 1 through Friday, October 16.

The water levels at Horsetooth Reservoir have declined in anticipation of planned maintenance work on the infrastructure of the dam which will be conducted by Northern Water this month. Additionally, recreational activities at Horsetooth reservoir will continue with limited impacts from the maintenance project.

The hours a subject to change as water levels and weather conditions may vary.

New boat ramp hours with corresponding dates and times for Horsetooth Reservoir County Park are as follows:



South Bay ramp: Thursday, October 1 – Friday, October 16: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week

Beginning Saturday, October 17: 8 am – 4 pm, 7 days a week

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 South Bay ramp: Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

Satanka ramp: Closed for the season



New boat ramp hours with corresponding dates and times for Carter Lake County Park are as follows: North Pines ramp: Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 South Shore ramp: Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday only

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 North ramp: Closed for the season