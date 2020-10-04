Hours of operation have changed for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake from Thursday, October 1 through Friday, October 16.
The water levels at Horsetooth Reservoir have declined in anticipation of planned maintenance work on the infrastructure of the dam which will be conducted by Northern Water this month. Additionally, recreational activities at Horsetooth reservoir will continue with limited impacts from the maintenance project.
The hours a subject to change as water levels and weather conditions may vary.
South Bay ramp:
- Thursday, October 1 – Friday, October 16: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week
- Beginning Saturday, October 17: 8 am – 4 pm, 7 days a week
- Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26
Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season
Satanka ramp: Closed for the season
New boat ramp hours with corresponding dates and times for Carter Lake County Park are as follows:
North Pines ramp:
- Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, 7 days a week
- Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26
South Shore ramp:
- Beginning Thursday, October 1: 7 am – 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday only
- Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26
North ramp: Closed for the season
