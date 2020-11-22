Larimer County Natural Resources offers same-day online camping reservations at Carter Lake, Pinewood, and Flatiron Reservoir for campers.

Campers looking to make same-day reservations can do so and purchase a day-use permit before setting up a campsite. First come, first serve campsites will not be available between November and February.

The options for making same-day camping reservations at Carter Lake, Pinewood, or Flatiron Reservoir this winter are as follows:

Online: www.larimercamping.com anytime

Phone: Call 1-800-397-7795, available seven days a week from 9 am to 2 pm

In-person: Administrative office located at 1800 S. CR 18, Loveland, open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm

Day-use permits can be purchased 24/7 at self-serve pay stations located at the north and South Park entrances near gatehouses or the DNR Administration office. Annual entrance permits can also be purchased in-person or online.

Camping check-in takes place at noon, with check out at 11 am. Same-day reservations at Hermit Park and Horsetooth Reservoir are required to be made in person at the respective park.