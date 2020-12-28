Limited Winter Recreation Areas on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District Now Open

Recreation staff have assessed areas on the western edge of the Roosevelt National Forest to open areas not direclty impacted for winter recreation.

The recreation areas that have opened include the Zimmerman Lake Trailhead and restroom (which opens Zimmerman Lake, Zimmerman Loop and Motgomery Pass trails), Cameron Pass Trailhead and restroom (which opens the Cameron Connection Trail) and Joe Wright Trailhead and restroom. Winter trail remains closed but the resrvoir is open for ice fishing when appropriate.

The general area closed is all National Forest System lands east of the Laramie River Road north of the West Branch Trailhead and east of Colorado State Forest State Park south of the trailhead as well as west of County Roads 69, 63E, and 27, south of County Road 86 and north of Rocky Mountain Park and County Road 43.

The Long Draw ski route and Meadows Trail is open additionally while the majority of Long Draw Road remains closed including to over-snow vehicles. Crews will continue to evaluate other recreations areas as conditions allow.

A majority of the area that remians closed was directly impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire or leads into the imapcted area. The impacts include vast acres of standing fire-damaged trees, smoldering fuels, holes from tree stumps and other saftey conerns.

The closure impacts multiple recreation sites such as trails, trailheads and Forest Service Roads. Many other roads are seasonally closed this time of the year.

Fire restrictions on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland were lifted but fire prevention is still crucial for anyone visiting the Forests and Grassland.

For more information regarding details of the updated closure and map, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=60887 or to learn more about road status, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5300963