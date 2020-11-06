Colorado Parks and Wildlife are inviting Coloradans to share their ideas for properties or partnerships that could become the next Colorado state park as the demand for accessible outdoor spaces remains high across the state.

State parks provide important places for outdoor recreation and benefit local economies, public health, and quality of life. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has opened Fishers Peak State Park for a limited “sneak peek” recreation opportunity.

“Our state parks, along with other public lands in Colorado, continue to see record visitation,” said Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This year, during the pandemic, we’ve seen even more explosive growth in park attendance, which proves the importance of providing these outdoor spaces to Coloradans and our visitors,” Dan said.

CPW is committed to providing a quality state park system that includes opportunities to grow the system and provide additional access to residents’ and visitors’ opportunities. Nominations and a story map are available to help visualize opportunities statewide to inform nominations for Colorado’s future state parks.

CPW asks that nominations for ideal properties and needs for future parks that are submitted include opportunities that contain the following:

• Provide outstanding nature-based recreation

• Conserve natural resources

• Meet Colorado’s needs

• Provide community value

• Support a financially sustainable system

“Knowing how important these spaces are to Colorado residents, we invite them to share with us the lands and outdoor spaces they would like to see be a part of the state park system,” said Dan. “We’re opening up the opportunity to lend your voice in finding unique places that just may become one of our next state parks,” Dan said.

For more information regarding how to help Colorado live life outside, visit cpw.state.co.us or for more details on the five criteria listed above, visit: https://state.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=5144ed31c5f2ba642e0393361&id=0600938c00&e=5576d9a9bf