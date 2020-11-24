The City of Fort Collins has lifted Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Wednesday, November 18.

City Manager Darin Atteberry decided to lift the fire restrictions after consulting with Poudre Fire Authority Fire Chief Tom DeMint. On Monday, August 31, the restrictions were implemented due to a totality of circumstances that consisted of degraded air quality and fire restrictions within other communities.

Requirements for outdoor burning within city limits that still apply are as follows:

Only clean, dry, untreated wood may be burned. Burning yard waste or garbage is prohibited

Fires must be a minimum of 15 feet from any property line, structure, or combustible surface

Fires are prohibited between 10 pm, and 7 am and must be fully extinguished by 10 pm

Fires must be attended by a competent person at all times and have means for extinguishment readily available

Solid fuel burning grills and smokers may be used and are exempt from these requirements, except burning yard waste or garbage

Smoke and odor from wood burning can be considered a public nuisance with negative impacts on neighbors, especially those with respiratory illnesses, children, and older adults. Many community members are currently recovering from COVID-19 and could be more susceptible to impacts from smoke.

The city encourages the community to consider the following before having a fire:

Sign up for air quality alerts at www.colorado.gov/airquality/request_alerts.aspx and refrain from burning on high pollution advisory days.

Check the local air quality index and weather conditions at www.fcgov.com/airquality.

While maintaining appropriate physical distancing, contact your neighbors to determine if they have concerns about having a fire.

For more information regarding outdoor burning within city limits, visit: fcgov.com/woodsmoke or call 970-221-6540 for non-emergency health and safety concerns.