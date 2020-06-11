Winter Park Resort will open to summer guests Saturday, June 27 following state and county reopening guidelines.

Along with its famed full-service Trestle Bike Park, Winter Park Resort will also be opening access to mountaintop hiking trails and the base-area putting course. Furthermore, there will be additional services provided at the base-area, including bike rentals, retail, and restaurant options.

“For 80 years, Winter Park has been inviting people to Venture Out, and after diligent work and creative thinking, our team has modified our operations to meet the new demands of outdoor recreation in the COVID-19 era,” said Sky Foulkes, president of Winter Park Resort.

With Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Grand County public health officials recently amending executive orders, Winter Park has modified its operations in accordance with current orders and guidelines in order to open for Summer 2020.

A few of the modifications to summer operations include requiring employees to go through a health screening prior to reporting to work and a contactless check-in process for all resort-owned lodging consisting of guests checking in via a Text Concierge that will allow them access keys through a lockbox or a key code for keyless entry.

The modified summer recreation at Winter Park Resort will run seven days a week through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, and will be switching to only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in September. Perspective guests can now make lodging reservations for resort-managed properties.

“We’re excited to open for summer 2020 and to welcome guests back to the mountains we love,” said Foulkes.

——————————————————————————

To learn more about Winter Park Resort, please visit WinterParkResort.com