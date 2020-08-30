Kyle Jongerden and Sean Scott

Well before the pandemic, we both observed an opportunity in Fort Collins to offer an unusual dining experience with an inventive menu and such a range of prices that you could afford to visit us often — and bring your friends.

And beyond offering you great food we sought to offer exceptional hospitality. “Hospitality” can be an elusive value yet people recognize it when they experience it. In addition to attentive and courteous service, hospitality is a quality that seems to be in the air — a heightened reality that creates a sense of uplift — currently, more needed than ever! When seeking to create this upbeat dining experience for our guests, the all-important element is our staff — well trained and well treated. We want our staff to be delighted to work with us because we know that if they feel respected and that their input matters, it shows up in their work.

When it comes to Covid-19 best safety practices, our team goes through two training programs. And in addition to the mandated masks that we provide, we also require and provide gloves. Seatings are six feet apart and we offer outdoor dining.

Our menus are based on our travels and change seasonally. Currently, our menu includes such entrees as Chicken Tikka Masala and Seafood Cioppino while our small plates include Hummus and Lamb Crostini. Our prices ensure that you can enjoy a full meal or a hearty snack.

Our food presentation is intended to provide a fun experience even with old classics such as French Onion Soup. And we truly “support local.” We frequent the local farmer’s market and whenever possible, we go out of our way to source locally including a full selection of locally-produced beverages from beer to bourbon to tequila.

As with any new operation, we are a work in progress and will make adjustments as we go along. We chose the name “Rove” to imply mobility and to indicate that we intend to keep moving, evolving and exploring to provide you with a “journey of flavors.” We are now open to “Blunch” a hybrid of Brunch and Lunch and we hope you’ll visit us soon.

Rove restaurant

125 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-632-1130

Open for Dinner:

Wednesday — Saturday, 5 pm to 9 pm

Open for “Blunch:”

Wednesday — Friday, 10 am to 2 pm

Saturday — Sunday, 9 am to 2 pm