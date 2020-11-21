$200,000 Pledged by Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation for Wildfire Relief

Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation have partnered with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming to provide disaster relief for the 2020 Colorado and Wyoming wildfire season victims.

Every dollar raised to $200,000 will be matched by Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation to support Colorado and Wyoming. All designated funds will stay local in Colorado and Wyoming. The desire to aid with wildfire relief efforts became extreme when the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires threatened Blue Federal Credit Union’s branch located in Granby, Colorado.

A partnership with the Red Cross was quickly assembled after the branch employees were evacuated. The $200,000 match is Blue Federal Credit Union’s second fundraising match of $200,000 this year and was approved by both the credit union and Blue Foundation within five days.

“Blue believes that it is our responsibility to assist every community that we are a part of, especially those facing the challenges the wildfires have brought,” said Stephanie Teubner, CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “Being there for our members and communities is what we do best, and we are looking to help both with the Red Cross partnership,” said Stephanie.

The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in the state’s history, with the East Troublesome Fire being the second largest. The Mullen fire in Southern Wyoming burned over 176,000 acres before being contained. The Red Cross has provided over 37,700 overnight shelter for people in hundreds of hotel rooms, serving almost 31,000 meals alongside community partners. The American Red Cross has made over 2,900 disaster health contacts, over 1,000 disaster mental health contacts, and a total of 35 disability integration contacts. The response is supported by 165 disaster workers both on the ground and virtually to provide support for those impacted by both fires. The Red Cross is looking ahead to shelter transition, damage assessment, distribution of recovery items, and longer-term recovery. Blue Federal Credit Union, Blue Foundation, and the Red Cross cannot directly accept material donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are truly grateful for the support that Blue Federal Credit Union, Blue’s members, and Blue Foundation are providing to our wildfire relief efforts in Colorado and Wyoming,” said Gino Greco, CEO for the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “We want to thank Blue for stepping up with this $200,000 match and helping the Red Cross help those in need,” Gino said.