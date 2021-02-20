AmeriCorps to Partner with Loveland Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Homeownership

Loveland Habitat for Humanity is partnering with a team of ten AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members for the last two weeks of this month to their construction site to provide affordable homeownership.

AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) is an AmeriCorps program that works to engage people ages 18 to 24 in team-based national and community service across the nation.

“I think that AmeriCorps NCCC is an incredible opportunity to travel the U.S. and dedicate some time to working in the field with real communities displaying real needs,” said Devon, team leader of the AmeriCorps NCCC team that will be in Loveland.

The team will travel from Denver each day and be divided between the Habitat construction site and ReStore as capacity limitations are in place at each volunteer location. This team consists of young adults from across the nation who are eager to go to Loveland and make a difference within the community.

“With volunteer numbers typically lower in the winter months, AmeriCorps teams are a huge help to us and our construction staff,” said Chris Zwakenberg, Faith Relations, and Volunteer Director. “We stay on track and have a great time,” Chris said.

For more information regarding Loveland Habitat for Humanity, visit: www.lovelandhabitat.org or call 970-669-9769