August Proclaimed as Child Support Awareness Month

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed August to be Child Support Awareness Month to help ensure that financial support needed to thrive is provided to all children.

The national observance of Child Support Awareness Month was initially established in 1995 by President Bill Clinton and the state remains one of the nation’s leaders in developing new ways to make sure that families can count on receiving consistent child support payments. The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Division of Child Support Services and county child support programs statewide are planning to celebrate with a series of virtual events throughout August.

A total of 700 child support professionals statewide gathered over $350 million for Colorado families last year. Additionally, Child Support Services aided nearly 1,400 families in establishing paternity for their children with the help of child support offices in 64 counties.

“I’m very proud of the work the members of our Child Support Services team and our county partners do day in and day out,” said Child Support Services Director Larry Desbien.

A multitude of steps was taken to increase access for Colorado families and modernize services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the steps taken was the development of a simplified application process allowing applicants to apply over the phone.

“Even during these unprecedented times, the Child Support team and our partners have remained committed to getting the needed support to Colorado’s families, allowing them to remain strong and to thrive,” said Larry.

For more information regarding how local areas are celebrating Child Support Awareness Month, visit: https://colorado.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=44d99e91254ef7d2bb23b5e03&id=aa05def72d&e=5f70e297eb