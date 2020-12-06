Banner Health Creates Giving Program for Holidays

Banner Health and the hospital foundations within Larimer and Weld Counties have developed avenues to support local health care workers and better coordinate community goodwill that may come due to the current surge of COVID-19.
The community has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing donations and support for healthcare workers. Banner Health will no longer accept food donations at the hospitals.
“Health care staff has said gifts of meals and snacks have been some of the most uplifting things they’ve relied upon during the pandemic,” said Carrie Haas-Vukosovich, Banner senior human resources business partner. “Unfortunately, due to safety concerns and staffing, the hospitals can’t take food donations from the community,” Carrie said.
“Instead, leaders ask that people redirect funds to the foundations,” said Carrie. “This will allow leaders to plan meals for the teams and distribute them in a coordinated way,” Carrie said.
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Labor Day Weekend at Cannagea CBD!
(970) 999-5712
Be the first to comment