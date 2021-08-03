Black Hollow Flood is Declared a Local Disaster Emergency

August 3, 2021 Annie Lindgren News 0
Photo taken on July 26, 2021, less than a week after Black Hollow Flood in Poudre Canyon. Photo Credit Annie Lindgren

The Chair of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners made a declaration of disaster emergency on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, due to the current and anticipated impacts from the dangerous post-fire, flash flooding, debris flows and mudflows in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. The declaration will be considered for ratification by the full Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, flooding in the Poudre Canyon above Rustic caused multiple mudslides and debris flows on Highway 14, the largest near Black Hollow Road. A significant amount of debris was sent into the canyon resulting in the death of an adult female. Three other adults remain missing.

The flooding impacted multiple structures in the area. Damage assessment crews have begun assessing the damage to those structures, as well as roads and bridges.

“By declaring a disaster, Larimer County can activate our local Emergency Operations Plan to respond proactively to this emerging event,” said Lori Hodges, Director of the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management. “It also allows us to access local disaster policies as well as state and federal resources as needed during this event.”

The public can access information about the fire in the following ways:

The official disaster declaration can be found here.

