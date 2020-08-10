Boat Explosion at Horsetooth Reservoir Leaves Six Injured

Poudre Fire Authority was called to a boat explosion Saturday, August 8 at 8:45 am at Horsetooth Reservoir that left six people injured.

The boat was about 100 feet from the marina at Inlet Bay on the west shore of the reservoir when it reportedly began having mechanical issues followed by a blast. One individual was transported by LifeLine helicopter, three were transported by UCHealth ambulances and two were treated and released at the scene.

Additionally, one person suffered respiratory burns determined by Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responders. Firefighters were able to suppress the boat fire with the help of the marina owner pulling the boat away from the marina into an area where they could stabilize and extinguish the fire safely.

“It was an impressive example of partnerships across agencies,” said Battalion Chief and Incident Commander Ross Reinking. “In total, we had five agencies working together to get patients the care they needed,” Reinking said.

The fire was brought under control by 10:22 am and the boat was towed to a boat ramp to be removed from the reservoir. The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

