Boat Ramp Hours Changing at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

Korrie Johnston | Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake starting Friday, October 1 through November. All ramps will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Please note hours are subject to change based on water levels, weather, and appropriate staffing.
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
October Hours
- South Bay Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm
- Inlet Bay Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Oct. 18
- Satanka Ramp: Closed for the season
November Hours
- South Bay Ramp: 8 am – 4 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Nov. 29
- Inlet Bay Ramp: Closed for the season
- Satanka Ramp: Closed for the season
Carter Lake County Park
October Hours
- North Pines Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm.
- North Ramp (Marina): 7 am – 7 pm Thursday-Sunday only (Closed Monday-Wednesday)
- South Shore Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm Saturday-Sundays only; Closed for the season beginning Mon. Oct. 11
November Hours
- North Pines Ramp: 8 am – 4 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Nov. 29
- North Ramp (Marina): Closed for the season
- South Shore Ramp: Closed for the season
For a complete schedule of hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/permits.
