Larimer County and the CSU Center for Public Deliberation will host Building Community Through Conversation and Curiosity: Moving Beyond our Divides.

Complex community challenges often can’t be solved by experts alone. Connecting community members and organizations together with thoughtful, facilitated discussion often results in better outcomes, problem-solving, and collaborative decision-making when addressing these issues.

During the event, skilled facilitators will help guide discussions to bring forth different perspectives. Participants will discuss the cause of division and polarization, and how community members can restore trust, respect, and social capital necessary for robust conversations to address shared local challenges.

The time is from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on April 6, 2022 at Larimer County Hearing Room, First Floor, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. An RSVP is suggested to attend this event – although not required. Walk-in attendees will be seated as long as space is available. To RSVP for this event visit forms.gle/KQpvft6qfHuJQnHM8.