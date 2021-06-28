Business Personal Property Notices of Valuation Mailed

Notices of Valuation for owners of Taxable Business Personal Property in Larimer County have officially been sent out by the Larimer County Assessor’s Office.

In addition to real property valuations, the assessor is required by Colorado State Statutes to value all business personal property for taxation purposes. Business personal property includes machinery, equipment, and leasehold improvements specific to a business operation.

Businesses should file a Personal Property Declaration Schedule with the Larimer County Assessor’s Office, and for businesses that didn’t file a declaration, their current value has been determined by using the “best information currently available.”

Taxpayers who disagree with their Personal Property valuation and wish to protest may do so via U.S. Mail or in person on or before June 30, 2021. The Larimer County Assessor’s Office will review the account and mail a Notice of Determination by July 12. Businesses that disagree with the assessor’s determination may file an appeal with the Larimer County Board of Equalization [BOE]. The appeal must be postmarked via U.S. Mail or hand-delivered by July 20. The BOE will render a decision by the close of business, August 5.

Questions? Call the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon. — Fri.