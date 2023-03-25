Candidate Forum for Health District of Northern Larimer County

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County will host a forum for candidates running for election to the Board of Directors of Northern Larimer County Health District. The forum will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023, 7 – 8:30 pm, at the Fort Collins City Council Chambers, 300 Laporte Avenue.

All six candidates for the board of directors have accepted the invitation to participate in the forum. The candidates are Rose Marion Lew, John Peter McKay, Michele Christensen, Mark Stiger, Erin Hottenstein, and Averil Strand. The candidates are vying for two open seats. Profiles of the candidates may be found at healthdistrict.org/2023-board-candidate-profiles.

At the forum, the candidates will be asked the same questions and allotted sixty seconds to answer. The candidates will also have time to make introductory and concluding statements. People attending in person may submit questions for the candidates at the forum. The forum may also be viewed on Fort Collins’ Comcast Channels 14 & 881 and Connexion Channel 14. The forum will also be live-streamed at www.fcgov.com/fctv. Recordings of the forum will be posted at lwv-larimercounty.org, www.Vote411.org, and on www.fcgov.com/fctv.

In-person voting will take place on May 2 at two polling locations in Fort Collins: the Health District main office, 120 Bristlecone Drive, and at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 4501 S. Lemay Avenue. To vote by mail, you must request an absentee ballot. If you are not on the permanent absentee voting list, the application for an absentee ballot may be downloaded at healthdistrict.org/2023-board-election. The last day to request the absentee ballot is April 25.