Centenarian Project 2021 Celebration Event

Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally will honor people 100 years or older September 24, 2021

On Friday, September 24th, Colorado is honoring people 100 years or older at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive in Fort Collins. The Centenarian Project is a promotional activity of the Colorado Commission on Aging (CCOA) to celebrate the lives of Centenarians across the state, recognize their individual century of achievement, and focus the attention of all Coloradans on the political and social issues of aging. The celebration event will begin at 10:00 am.

Older adults who have achieved the age of 100 or older will be awarded centenarian certificates prepared by the Commission and signed by the Governor. When possible, the certificates will be presented by Commission members during the celebration program which includes lunch and a birthday cake. Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally will keynote the event. Demographics show that centenarians are increasing in number, but the CCOA wants to know them individually so they can be honored for their lifetime of achievement.

Community members are encouraged to submit family members, friends or acquaintances who have had or will have birthdays marking their 100 years old or older age before or on December 31, 2021, please apply at https://bit.ly/3xx9LcU or go to the Colorado Commission on Aging website and select the link for the application. For further information please contact Adrian Cowan at adrian.cowan@state.co.us.