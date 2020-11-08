City of Fort Collins has Selected Deputy City Manager Finalists and will Host Online Forum

The City of Fort Collins has narrowed its search for its second Deputy City Manager to five finalists. They will participate in interviews and selection events with City Council, City staff, and community stakeholders the week of Monday, November 9, in addition to an online forum.

The online public forum will be hosted with the five candidates on Monday, November 9, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. It will provide members of the community the opportunity to submit questions for consideration in advance. The questions will be vetted by the City’s Human Resources staff and asked during the public forum or panel interviews that week.

“The deputy city manager plays a key role in the City,” said Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberry. “We have an excellent group of candidates, and I look forward to finding the right person to join this organization and community,” Darin said.

Deputy City Manager finalists are as follows:

Farrell Buller, deputy town administrator and former interim town administrator for the Town of Erie, Colorado

Lon Pluckhahn, city manager for the City of Marion, Iowa, and former city manager for the cities of Platteville, Wis., and West Liberty, Iowa

Kyle Stannert, assistant city manager for the City of Bellevue, Washington

Melissa Weiss, director of administrative services for the City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and former assistant village administrator for the Village of Sussex, Wisconsin

Mark Woulf, senior manager of economic vitality and business services for the City of Boulder, Colorado, and former assistant city manager for the City of Englewood, Colorado

The position is one of two deputy city managers within the City of Fort Collins. The position oversees a wide variety of City departments and services while working with the city manager and City Council on external matters, collaborating with the executive team to implement the City’s strategic plan and managing internal operations. The City has enlisted the support of The Novak Consulting Group to lead the search.

All selection activities will take place virtually due to COVID-19 public health considerations.

For more information regarding each candidate, visit: ourcity.fcgov.com/deputy-city-manager or to view the link and instructions for viewing the forum, visit: ourcity.fcgov.com/deputy-city-manager