City of Fort Collins Receives Economic Development Award for Community of the Year

The City of Fort Collins has received a 2022 EDIE Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) for Large Community of the Year. The most recognized award in economic development in Colorado, the EDIE acknowledges outstanding achievements by its members, organizations, communities, companies, individuals, and legislators for their contributions to economic development in the state.

Since 1989, the EDCC has celebrated the achievements of over 200 award winners. Awardees representing 11 different categories were announced by the EDCC during its annual Drive | Lead | Succeed in Pueblo, Colorado last week.

“We are honored to receive this award and be recognized alongside other incredible communities who are keeping Colorado’s economy moving forward,” said SeonAh Kendall, CPA/City of Fort Collins Economic Health Director. “Thank you to our local and regional partners for the leadership, engagement, and support that helps sustain a thriving Fort Collins business community.”

The EDIE Award reflects the extensive work the City’s Economic Health Office has conducted to support local businesses and the workforce, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The office has been a leader in the regional Northern Colorado economic development initiative, bringing together businesses, leaders, and strategic partners to identify best practices. In response to the pandemic, the City also launched small business recovery grants and a multicultural business and entrepreneur center to connect local businesses, nonprofits, artists, and solopreneurs who needed resources and support.

Learn more about the Economic Health Office at fcgov.com/business.

About the Economic Development Council of Colorado: Established in 1976, the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) promotes effective, responsible economic development across Colorado. They work to connect communities, members, and partners to high-quality educational opportunities and trusted resources, and advocate for sound policies and programs that support a vibrant economy and enhance the quality of life for all of Colorado.