City of Loveland Selects Homeward Alliance to Lead Strategic Approach to Address Homelessness in Loveland

Agency Introduces New Team to Oversee Project

Homeward Alliance (“HWA”) has announced they will serve as the lead agency working with the City of Loveland to address homelessness in the city. As the lead agency, HWA will develop and implement a homelessness strategic plan and program for the City.

As part of that effort, Homeward Alliance has introduced two managers—Sandra Wright, executive director of Loveland’s Community Kitchen, and Sabrina Stoker, a consultant and former executive director of CASA of Larimer County—who will oversee the project.

“Since 2008, Homeward Alliance has empowered thousands of individuals and families each year to survive, move forward, and thrive. We are honored to lead this community effort,” said David Rout, executive director of Homeward Alliance. “Sandra and Sabrina are uniquely equipped to lead this project, given both their technical expertise and history of impactful, collaborative work in the City of Loveland and across Larimer County.”

In 2018, the City of Loveland contracted with the University of Denver’s Burnes Center on Poverty and Homelessness to analyze the issue of homelessness in Loveland and develop a strategic plan to address systemic gaps and opportunities. The Burnes Center delivered its final report in late 2019, recommending—among other activities—that the City of Loveland select a lead agency to oversee the implementation of a homelessness-specific strategic plan.

The City of Loveland issued a Request for Interest shortly thereafter, and after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic (HWA resources were directed almost entirely to COVID-19 response), the City selected Homeward Alliance as the ‘lead agency’ in early 2021. A three-year contract was finalized last week.

“Homelessness is complex and it can affect anyone in our community – veterans, single parents or couples with children, youth, those experiencing mental illness or addicted to drugs. There are over two dozen organizations that are dedicated to addressing individual aspects of homelessness and Loveland needs to take a more strategic approach to help those in our community,” said Steve Olson, Ward III City Councilor. “Homeward Alliance helps our homeless citizens escape their plight by coordinating experts who are passionate, experienced, and outcome-focused. They always go above and beyond in their work serving our unhoused community members.”

Sandra Wright, a respected and longstanding leader among Loveland homelessness service providers, will continue temporarily in a part-time role as executive director of the Loveland Community Kitchen—ensuring a smooth transition as she eventually shifts to a full-time role with HWA. Sabrina Stoker, a strategic leader with extensive experience in building infrastructure and system-level support for emerging initiatives, will co-lead the project in a consulting role.

Together, the pair will engage Loveland service providers, people with lived experience of homelessness, and other City of Loveland stakeholders to develop strategies, increase providers’ capacities, enhance collaboration and, broadly, create and catalyze systems that make homelessness rare, short-lived, and non-recurring in the City of Loveland.

If you would like to stay updated on the progress of this project or be included in stakeholder meetings, email HWA at loveland@homewardalliance.org. A website with more specific information is forthcoming.

Since 2008, Homeward Alliance has operated a continuum of programs and initiatives for families, adults, and seniors experiencing homelessness, such as basic needs, housing-focused case management, behavioral health, and employment services in Northern Colorado. For more information, visit www.homewardalliance.org.

