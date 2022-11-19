Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card.

Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet, and easily and securely present it with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck® security checkpoints, including within Denver International Airport (DEN).

“Colorado is at the forefront of digital innovation to better serve customers,” said Executive Director Mark Ferrandino. “We are committed to saving people time, enhancing convenience and security, and expanding accessibility for all Coloradans.”

Colorado is the third state to implement IDs in Wallet. It is only available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver’s license or ID and serves as a companion to the physical, plastic driver’s license or ID – it is not a replacement and Coloradans must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

“Colorado is always looking for services that provide our resident’s security, privacy, and ease of use,” said Electra Bustle, senior director of DMV. “As we partner with the Transportation Security Administration to offer Colorado ID in Wallet to traveling Coloradans, we are thrilled to offer this new service to make their travel experience more seamless and convenient.”

How to Use Colorado ID in Wallet at an Airport

At this time, Colorado ID in Wallet is accepted only at select TSA security checkpoints at participating airports around the country, including within DEN.

To use Colorado ID in Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can simply tap their iPhone or Watch at the TSA’s identity reader. From there, users will be shown a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA. Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from a device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it. The TSA reader will also capture a photo to complete the verification process.

All information is shared digitally, so users do not need to show or hand over their devices to present their ID.

Colorado ID in Wallet is Private and Secure

Colorado ID in Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into the iPhone and Apple Watch. Identity data is encrypted and helps protect against tampering and theft. When using a Colorado ID in Wallet, neither Apple nor the Colorado DMV has access to when or where a Colorado ID in Wallet is presented.

In the instance that an iPhone or Apple Watch is lost or stolen, residents can use the “Find My” app to easily lock their device and help locate it or remotely erase their device.

For more information, visit dmv.colorado.gov/applewallet.