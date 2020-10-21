Colorado Authors League Releases Free Ebook for Young Writers

Colorado Authors League has developed a free ebook titled Prompts for Young Writers for teachers and parents seeking fun and practical writing activities for students from 1st grade through high school.

The free ebook is available in both English and Spanish. Wellington resident Gary Raham is a contributor to the book.

“An interesting first line gives storytellers a way to dive into a story,” said CAL Co-President Barb Lundy. “We like to discover and solve problems in the adventures we read,” Barb said.

Bestselling author Todd Fahnestock sets readers up for fun with this opening line for fantasy writers in high school: “The dragon dipped its head, glaring at the dumbstruck group that had stumbled into its lair. “So,” the dragon said. “Where shall we begin?” Todd reminds young writers that it often takes several drafts of a story to get it just right.” Lundy writes.

Gary Raham has written 20 books of science fiction and offers the following prompt for high school-aged students: “My master takes me to the park every day. I love to smell all my friends and run until my heart pounds, but today…”

Gary advises writers to remember their audience by placing a picture on or near their computer of someone who represents the said audience so they can envision talking to him or her as they write. The Colorado Authors League (CAL) encourages those who find the book useful to share with family and friends.

Those who visit the CAL website can also learn more about additional books with activity and teacher guides. CAL was founded in 1931 as an organization of professional writers.

For more information regarding CAL, visit: coloradoauthors.org or to access Prompts for Young Writers, visit: www.coloradoauthors.org/prompts-book