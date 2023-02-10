Colorado Swing Saturday February 11 Valentines Dance

Colorado Swing performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines dance is coming your way on Saturday, February 11 at the Fort Collins Senior Center located at 1200 Raintree Drive in Fort Collins. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the dance lesson begins at 6:45 pm. Folks can look forward to dancing to Colorado Swing from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The Senior Center is the premier dance venue in Fort Collins Colorado with a wooden dance floor, great sound, and comfortable surroundings. For this event, Colorado Swing will be performing ballroom dance music including Foxtrot, Latin, Tango, and Waltz as well as the expected exciting Swing Era favorites.

Purchase tickets in advance online at http://www.goodtimesdanceclub.com

To preview Colorado Swing and to get any last-minute updates, visit http://www.coloradoswing.com.