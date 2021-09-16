Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Mobile Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for mobile homes with delinquent 2020 property taxes payable in 2021.

The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by Sept. 30, 2021, to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax lien sale in November. Beginning Sept. 1, all past-due taxes and fees must be paid by cash or certified funds only.

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey reminds taxpayers they may mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop it off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

If you have questions regarding the status of your property taxes, please call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s office at (970) 498-7020 or visit our website at larimer.org/treasurer.