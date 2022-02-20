Does Your Community Need Improvements?  Tell Us About Them!

If you could improve one thing in your community, what would it be? Does your town need more accessible sidewalks? What about a better transportation system? Are some older residents needing better access or repairs to their homes? The Weld County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is giving residents a chance to address these and other issues.

This past year, funds were granted to three projects that improve access to services, public infrastructure, and housing restoration in two communities within the county. Representatives of the program want to hear your thoughts on these types of improvement projects. Public feedback gathered during this process helps CDBG program staff decide which projects to complete based on improvement recommendations of the community.

Share your ideas by emailing Don Sandoval, Weld County CDBG Program Manager, at dosandoval@weldgov.com by 5 pm on February 22. Your email should include the following:

Your name.

What town you live in.

What community improvements are needed.

If the need was met, how would this improve your community?

What do you think about the community improvement projects currently being completed?

Or visit the Weld County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 9 am in the Centennial Hearing Room of the Weld County Administration Building, located at 1150 O Street in Greeley.

“Residents letting us know what they want to see occur in their community is a big help to not only our CDBG program but the county as a whole,” Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James said. “The process of deciding what improvements to make in the county through this program can only be helped by valuable resident input.”

Comments made will be included in the 2022 Annual Action Plan, which describes how the objectives of the Consolidated Plan will be carried out. These objectives, defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), include principally benefitting low- and moderate-income persons, preventing and/or eliminating blight, and addressing an urgent need. Upon approval of the Annual Action Plan by the board, it will be submitted to HUD.

For more information about Weld County’s CDBG program, go to https://www.weldgov.com/Government/County-Programs/Community-Development-Block-Grant.