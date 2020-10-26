Energy Resource Center Receives Grant from Larimer County Office on Aging

The Larimer County Department of Human Services Office on Aging and the Federal CARES Act have awarded $50,000 to Colorado nonprofit organization, the Energy Resource Center.

The funds will aid older adults living within Larimer County to lower their utility bills through home energy efficiency services. The services will be provided for free and will be based on income qualifications.

“The Larimer County Department of Human Services Office on Aging is proud to enhance our network of care and community partnership with ERC,” said Larimer County Human Services Director Heather O’Hayre. “These services will be tailored specifically for our older and more vulnerable residents across the county, many of whom have been directly impacted by COVID-19,” Heather said.

The Energy Resource Center (ERC) helps to advance safe, healthy, and affordable housing for Colorado residents in a total of 27 counties. The free energy efficiency work they conduct aids families make ends meet to stay safe and comfortable within their own homes ranging from single-family and multi-family to mobile homes, saving clients a total of $300,000 in utility bills from 2018 to 2019.

The ERC’s work could consist of a new furnace, water heater, refrigerator, insulation in walls and attics, air sealing, weather stripping, air leakage, water-saving measures, and carbon monoxide testing, new light bulbs, thermostat upgrades, and much more. All services and equipment involved are provided at no cost whatsoever to families that qualify.

The Department of Human Services has the ability to grant funds to help alleviate financial hardship families have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through the CARES Act. The Larimer County Office on Aging provides direct service to seniors and funding to agencies that offer seniors within Larimer County, including congregate meals, transportation, legal assistance, caregiver support, and much more.

“ERC is considered an essential business, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Don Walker, Northern Colorado Director for ERC. “We re-opened our doors as soon as we could after the initial stay-at-home order, and we will strive to stay open should there be another mandate this fall or winter,” Don said.

For more information regarding the Larimer County Department of Human Services Office on Aging, visit https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/aging/ooa or for more information on the Energy Resource Center, visit: https://www.erc-co.org/