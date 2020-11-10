Fall DUI Enforcement Results in A Total of 1398 Arrests

The Colorado Department of Transportation in partnership with Colorado State Patrol and local law agencies across the state made a total of 1398 DUI arrests as a result of the Fall Fest heightened DUI enforcement period that took place from Friday, September 11 to Wednesday, October 28.

A total of 95 agencies participated in the 48-day DUI enforcement period, with the Colorado Springs Police Department making 191 arrests, the Dever Police Department made 141 arrests and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making 86 arrests which were their highest number of recorded arrests. The 1398 DUI arrests this year is a decrease from the 1,534 arrests made during the same period in 2019.

“While the numbers of arrests have reduced, impaired crashes remain in the top three causal factors for fatal and injury crashes in Colorado for 2020,” said Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We will continue to look for impaired drivers who choose to put lives in danger on Colorado roads,” Matthew said.

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods focused on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can consist of sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

“Safety on Colorado’s roadways isn’t just CDOT’s goal — it should be a focus for every single person on the road,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT director of the Office of Transportation. “We all want to make it home safely to our loved ones, so we encourage everyone not to jeopardize that by driving impaired,” Darrell said.

For more information regarding CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information, visit: codot.gov/safety