Federal Funds to Bring Improvements to Intersection Near Hudson

Turning lanes and a stop light are among the improvements coming to the intersection of Weld County Road (WCR) 41 and State Highway 52. Late last month, the Weld County Board of Commissioners entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to deliver the improvements. The project will be funded with an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant in the amount of $953,445, which will be administered by CDOT. Weld County is expected to contribute at least $198,198, according to the agreement.

The improvements, identified by Public Works and CDOT, aim to increase the safety and functionality of the intersection. To accomplish those goals, turning lanes will be installed on the north and south sides of WCR 41 to make it safer for those turning onto State Highway 52. There are also plans to widen the shoulders of WCR 41 and provide a larger turning radius at the intersection to make entering and exiting State Highway 52 easier for heavy trucks. Once those safety enhancements are complete, CDOT plans to install a stoplight at the intersection as well.

“As Weld County continues to grow, there will be a continued need for our roads to safely move residents, goods, and services throughout our county,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James. “Projects like this one show the continued effort of Public Works to make our roads the best they can be, and we’re pleased to receive ARPA funding to make our roads not only safer but more efficient as well.”

The project is estimated to be finished by 2026. Public Works is currently working on the design along with CDOT. Once design work is done, an outside contractor will be selected to construct the improvements.

To learn more about the Department of Public Works, visit weldgov.com/Government/Departments/Public-Works.