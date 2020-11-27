Fee-Free days for Downtown Parking Structures Returns

The City of Fort Collins will again offer free parking in city parking structures on Saturdays and holidays this year, starting Saturday, November 28 through Saturday, January 2, to support businesses located in the downtown area.

Free parking will also be offered this year on Black Friday, which falls on Friday, November 27, and Christmas Eve on Thursday, December 24, to further aid downtown businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking in structures is always free on any given Sunday.

The City of Fort Collins’s three public parking structures and their locations are as follows:

Firehouse Alley Parking Structure 160 Chestnut St. Entrance on Chestnut Street

Old Town Parking Structure Corner of Remington Street and Mountain Avenue Entrances on Remington and Mountain

Civic Center Parking Structure Corner of Mason Street and Laporte Avenue Entrances on northbound Mason and Laporte



For more information regarding fee-free Saturday parking, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/parking/ or call 970-221-6617