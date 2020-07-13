Firefighters Called to House on Fire in Wellington

The Wellington Fire Protection District and Poudre Fire Authority were dispatched to a 911 call for a house on fire near Sumner St. and Burnside Lane, in Wellington at 6:43 pm, Saturday, July 11.

The garage and second story of a house was fully engulfed in flames when the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) Battalion 1 showed up on the scene. Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) was simultaneously fighting a grass fire north of Wellington when the call was received.

Once the grass fire was contained crews assigned to Station 16 and 17 responded to the house fire on Sumner St. Upon their arrival Engine 16 and 17 engaged with no disruption to the fire attack plan.