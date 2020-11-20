Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Launches Annual “Hometown Hero” Award

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity has launched the annual “Hometown Hero” award to recognize partners who have gone above and beyond to support affordable housing within the community.

The winner of the first 2020 “Hometown Hero” award is Hot Corner Concepts, owners of local restaurants Austin’s American Grill, The Moot House, Big Al’s, and Comet Chicken. The “Hometown Hero award recognizes partners with Habitat for Humanity that have demonstrated compassion, leadership, and willingness to engage with the many facets of their mission.

“Habitat chose to launch the award during this challenging year because we believe the vibrancy and health of our community is something we build together,” said Executive Director and CEO of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, Kristin Candella. “Our hope is that this award will inspire our neighbors to focus on community and choose local this holiday season,” Kristin said.

Hot Corner Concepts was chosen as the first-year winner for both their support of Habitat for Humanity and their contributions to the entire Fort Collins community. They have donated over one million dollars to local nonprofits since 1988 and were selected by the staff of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.

Criteria that a “Hometown Hero” nominee must meet to be considered for the award are as follows:

Construction – lifts a hammer and volunteers as a team onsite. Philanthropy – invests generously in Habitat’s work via donations. There is no framing without financing. Global – goes or gives globally, helping to make Habitat’s work possible in 70 countries worldwide. ReStore – supports Habitat’s retail enterprise, where they sell donated new and used building materials, supplies, furniture, and vehicles, making it possible for Habitat to create their own destiny through increased earned revenue. Events – shows up at Habitat events through sponsorship, attendance, and/or donations. Leadership – builds the capacity of staff and systems that empower Habitat to grow and serve more families.

Nominees must meet at least five of the six criteriums listed above.

“We are so pleased with the selection of Hot Corner Concepts as our first annual award winner,” said Kristin. “When I share a meal from one of their restaurants, I know there is a great ripple effect throughout the Fort Collins community because of their generosity,” Kristin said.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, visit: www.fortcollinshabitat.org