Fort Collins Joins Leaders Nationwide Committing to Global Climate Action

The City of Fort Collins has joined over a thousand leaders from local governments, businesses, universities and other institutions as part of the “America Is All In” multi-sector statement to take action to create a future with clean energy.

This multi-sector statement will be given to the incoming Biden-Harris administration in addition to the officials from the United Nations and global heads of state at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the United Kingdom. Saturday, December 12 was the five-year anniversary of the globe joining forces to sign the Paris Agreement.

“Fort Collins has been a leader in climate action planning since its first plan was adopted in 1999, and these efforts are truly launching our community toward a clean energy future,” said Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell. “Reaffirming the We Are Still In pledge aligns with the work already in progress through the Our Climate Future planning effort,” Mayor Wade Troxell said.

The “America Is All In” declaration is organized by We Are Still In which is a coalition in support of climate action as well as a pledge to uphold the country’s commitments to reduce emissions under the Paris Agreement. Over 3,900 organizations and institutions across all sectors of the country represent more than half of the national population.

The City of Fort Collins recently reviewed an award for their work related to climate action. The Regional Air Quality Council designated Fort Collins as a “Clean Air Champion” for its lawn and garden and fleet electrification efforts.

For more information regarding We Are Still In statement and signatories, visit: AmericaIsAllIn.com