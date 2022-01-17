Fort Collins Native, American Ninja Warrior Flip Rodriguez to Speak at Power of Healing Luncheon

ChildSafe, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of child abuse, invites the community to its annual Power of Healing Fundraising Luncheon, January 20 at 11:30 am at Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W Prospect Rd. This luncheon is an opportunity for the community to enjoy a complimentary lunch. learn about ChildSafe’s mission. Guest speaker Flip Rodriguez will share his story of childhood abuse and the inspirational steps he took to flipping his life to recover from trauma. Photo opportunities will be available at a meet and greet at the conclusion of the one-hour event.

“Flip’s story just incredible,” said Carol Bennis, Executive Director. “He speaks to the value ChildSafe’s work brings to children who have experienced similar traumas and is a wonderful example of the resiliency of the human spirit. This is a presentation that is not to be missed.”

While this event is free to attend, guests must register at childsafecolorado.org. Those interested in hosting a table as a table captain by bringing 7 friends to the luncheon can contact ChildSafe at (970) 449-4944 or info@childsafecolorado.org. Guests will be asked to make a donation to ChildSafe during this event.

ChildSafe Colorado, northern Colorado’s only comprehensive outpatient treatment program for child and adult survivors of childhood abuse, served more than 1,000 clients in 2021 – an increase of 12% over 2020. The demand for these services has more than doubled in the past ten years Learn more about ChildSafe and its mission at childsafecolorado.org.