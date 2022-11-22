Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30

November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.

In November of 1992, the community voted to fund Fort Collins Natural Areas with a quarter-cent sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. This effort was initiated by a committed and thoughtful group of citizens including current Councilmember, Kelly Ohlson. Stay up to date on the series of activities and events by visiting Engage. Visit Engage

From ballot measures and the first natural area acquisition to years of stewardship and the newest Bobcat Ridge addition; Natural Areas has seen many milestones throughout history. Take a year-by-year tour of the last three decades and how Natural Areas were shaped.