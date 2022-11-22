Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30

November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
In November of 1992, the community voted to fund Fort Collins Natural Areas with a quarter-cent sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. This effort was initiated by a committed and thoughtful group of citizens including current Councilmember, Kelly Ohlson. Stay up to date on the series of activities and events by visiting Engage.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment