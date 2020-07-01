Fourth of July DUI Enforcement Begins

By Steven Bonifazi

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies will conduct Fourth of July DUI enforcement statewide Thursday, July 2 through Monday, July 6 to prevent impaired drivers from endangering themselves and others on the road.

“The Fourth of July is a moment when, together, we celebrate our country,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “While everyone is eager to get out and celebrate over the holiday weekend, we have a duty to keep ourselves and each other safe at the same time,” said Shoshana.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is introducing a new campaign called Take Some Time which encourages people to use smartphone breathalyzers to prevent driving impaired. This year 31 percent of fatalities on Colorado roads have involved impaired drivers.

Over the course of the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period, patrols will be increased by 73 law enforcement agencies. In 2019 the Fourth of July enforcement period resulted in 311 DUI arrests.

“We tend to see more impaired driving around summer holidays like the one coming up, and this year it is imperative that we all do our part to end that dangerous trend,” said Shoshana.

The most recent Summer Blitz enforcement period ended with 89 law enforcement agencies arresting 397 impaired drivers over a ten-day period. This was a decrease in total arrest as 585 motorists were cited for impaired driving during the same period in 2019.

“Summer holidays are a reason to celebrate safely and responsibly,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Planning a sober ride home beforehand ensures that you won’t endanger yourself or others on the road,” said Matthew.

For more information regarding CDOT and the Take Some Time campaign, visit https://www.codot.gov/news/2020/june-2020/trafficsafety-news-4thjuly