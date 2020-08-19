Funding Provided to Support Child Care Providers During COVID-19

The Colorado Department of Human Services if offering sustainability grants to child care providers statewide to support child care providers with costs associated with COVID-19.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020 has funded the sustainability grants. Additionally, those eligible for the grants are all licensed and operating child care centers, preschool, family child care homes and school-age child care centers in the state that are not entirely supported through other public funds.

“Providing Colorado families with safe, affordable and accessible high-quality child care is key to the state’s recovery from COVID-19,” stated Michelle Barnes, CDHS Executive Director. “Like many small businesses, child care providers have faced significant challenges during this time,” Michelle said.

A few costs the grants support that are associated with COVID-19 are as follows:

accommodating smaller group sizes

activities designed to address the availability of child care, particularly those serving essential and emergency workers

purchasing additional safety and cleaning supplies

covering salaries and other compensations for staff who provide child care

Base grant amounts will range from $1,000 – $3,000 based on licensed capacity. Furthermore, bonus grant amounts will be granted through a second round and maybe available based on prioritized populations or areas of the state that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“These sustainability grants will help child care businesses keep their doors open, ensuring more Colorado families who need access to child care can find it,” said Michelle.

For more information regarding the sustainability grants or to apply and update operational status, visit: https://www.coloradoshines.com/ncovregister