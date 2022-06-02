Glacier View Fire Protection District Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The Glacier View Fire Protection District has released the draft 2022 Glacier View Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). A CWPP is a plan that analyzes wildfire risk in communities and prioritizes action to mitigate those risks. The CWPP makes recommendations for homeowner and community mitigation actions, landscape and roadway fuel treatments, public outreach and education, and fire response capabilities. The goal of the CWPP is to guide the residents of the fire district to becoming a fire-adapted community.

The CWPP was written with input from residents on community values, concerns, resources, and barriers. Agencies and non-profits that work in the area provided input on existing and future mitigation work, evacuation scenarios, and fire behavior modeling. This collaborative approach ensures that the CWPP analysis and recommendations fit the community’s needs and will adequately outline the next steps for residents and land managers to mitigate their risk and increase their resiliency.

The District is interested in your feedback on the CWPP document. Feedback on the following topics is requested: Can you find the information you seek in the document? Do you feel like you understand the fire risk in your community? Are the next steps that residents should take clear? Are the recommendations specific enough for you to begin work? Can you find resources and recommendations for common issues that landowners encounter?

The CWPP is a guiding document for the fire district and local emergency managers, as well as agencies who manage land in and around the district. It is designed to serve residents of the district, and we encourage your interest and engagement following the release of the draft document. Please review the draft document and provide your feedback by June 3, 2022.

The document, online maps, and survey for feedback can be found at their website, glacierviewfire.gov/cwpp.