Governor Polis, Congressman Neguse Visit Loveland and Fort Collins

Recently, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse visited regional sites showcasing Colorado’s innovative and creative use of landmark American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in Northern Colorado as a part of the Polis Administration’s commitment to save Coloradans money, support small businesses, strengthen the workforce, invest in sound mental health, and create a better future for Colorado’s children.

First, Governor Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse visited the Aims Community College Flight Training Center and met with airport commissioners and local officials to discuss the airport’s nation-leading work building innovative workforce training and development programs to support the future of aviation, as well as a proposed airport expansion that would bring good paying jobs to the local community.

“Colorado’s economy continues to grow stronger every day, and we continue to take even more impactful steps to do everything we can do as a state to save people money,” said Gov. Polis. “As Congressman Neguse and I saw today at the Aims Community College Flight Training Center and Heartside Hill, Colorado is at the forefront of innovative workforce training and development programs to support good-paying jobs and prepare our workforce for the future, and creative housing solutions are a key to supporting our thriving economy.”

Governor Polis, Congressman Neguse, State Representatives Cathy Kipp, and Andrew Boesenecker then visited Heartside Hill a proposed mixed-income housing development inclusive of units designed with disability accessibility built-in.

“When we passed the American Rescue Plan, a little over a year ago, we did so with the best interests of Coloradans in mind. This monumental package has delivered for families in need, for schools, small businesses, and communities across our state, and I’m incredibly grateful to the work of Governor Polis and the State Legislature for continuing to put these federal funds to use to expand economic opportunity and innovation in Colorado,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “Today we visited Heartside Hill in Fort Collins to see firsthand how they are putting American Rescue Plans to work to expand access to affordable housing for low-incoming individuals in Larimer County, investing in our families and our communities. The American Rescue Plan continues to provide a helping hand to those across our state who need it most, ensuring that we are bouncing back from the pandemic and building a brighter future for all.”

In the one year following the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, Colorado has worked to revitalize statewide infrastructure, support Colorado families, invest in rural communities, and develop the state’s workforce to provide real relief for Coloradans. The Polis Administration continues to take bold steps to reduce costs for hardworking Coloradans, including making it free to start a business, providing much-needed relief at the pump, making childcare and on-the-job education opportunities more affordable.