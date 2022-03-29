Grants for Community Mitigation Projects: Apply Now

A new grant program that will provide funds to small grassroots community groups for hazard mitigation projects and improve community and neighborhood resilience is now accepting applications.

The Community Mitigation Grant Program, created through the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management [OEM], is a pilot program for 2022 with $50,000 allocated to fund community and neighborhood mitigation work in Larimer County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, estimates that for every $1 spent on hazard mitigation, $6 in savings are gained. Often, community mitigation programs can have high costs and sometimes obstruct their completion.

Hazard mitigation minimizes disaster impacts and other disruptions while encouraging preparedness. Reduced loss of life, property, and economic impacts are also realized. Applications are now open through April 3 for the grant funding for community projects that support mitigation, resilience efforts, and engagement. Grant awards will be announced in mid-April.

Further information, how to apply, and grant criteria are available by visiting the Larimer OEM Community Mitigation Grant Program website at larimer.org.